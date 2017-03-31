Coastal Carolina Univ. cheerleading squad suspended indefinitely

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW/WCBD) – The entire Coastal Carolina University cheerleading squad has been suspended indefinitely.

A statement from CCU Vice President University Communication and Marketing William Plate, Jr., confirms that the entire squad has been “suspended indefinitely pending a conduct investigation.”

The university official could not go into detail regarding what type of “conduct” led to the action, nor could Plate explain whether the investigation involves every member of the squad or specific squad members.

A cheerleader who spoke to NBC affiliate WMBF on the condition of anonymity said an investigator with the CCU Department of Public Safety came to their practice Wednesday night explaining to the team an anonymous letter that was mailed to school president David DeCenzo. The letter alleged team members of being involved in “a long list of things,” including prostitution, purchasing alcohol for underage team members, and paying others to complete their homework assignments.

As of Thursday evening, the CCU Cheerleading webpage has been taken down and the link has been redirected to the CCU Spirit Team page. It’s unclear, however, when the investigation began. Plate could not estimate how long the process should take.