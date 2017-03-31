Food truck pilot program kickoffs in Iowa City

A testing period for allowing food trucks to operate late at night kicked off Friday night. The pilot program began with an event at the first testing location, the Robert A. Lee Recreation Center, with all the food trucks present at once.

The 90-day testing period will determine whether having food trucks from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., on Friday and Saturday nights, is viable. Current city code only allows them to operate from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m..

During the testing period, they'll be trying out three locations; at the recreation center, outside the East side dorms, and on Dubuque St. near downtown. They'll spend 30 days at each location.

The kickoff event features all of the trucks partaking in the program which includes a wide variety of food options from Jamaican to soul food to Filipino.

For Robert Mclean, owner and chef of Island Vybz, tonight is all about making history.

"Everybody is passionate about the stuff that they do. Everyone is coming with something different and they put their heart into it so. It's going to be delicious food, definitely and I think that it's going to be a great thing for Iowa City," he said.