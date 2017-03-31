Atheist to deliver Iowa House invocation

The Iowa House will begin Wednesday's work session with an invocation from an atheist for the first time.

Eastern Iowa Atheist Director, Justin Scott, says he's excited for the opportunity.

During the invocation, the speaker isn't allowed to make political statements, promote their own beliefs, and their time is limited.

According to Scott, people of Islamic faith have delivered the invocation in past years.

In 2015, a Wiccan faith leader delivered the invocation, while some Christian lawmakers recited their own prayers and turned their backs to during the speech.

Justin Scott says he's bracing for all types of responses.

However, Scott says he's not overly concerned, because the majority of events where he's delivered speeches, the response has been positive.