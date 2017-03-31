Colorado woman's remains found under grave of WWII veteran

A Colorado man who has pleaded guilty to killing his wife more than two decades ago led authorities to her body, which was buried under the grave of a World War II veteran.

The Greeley Tribune reports (https://goo.gl/4iVBXk ) 52-year-old John Sandoval pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 1995 death of Kristina Tournai-Sandoval. As part of a plea deal, he led investigators to the remains at a Greeley cemetery where he used to work.

Sandoval hid the body in a grave where the veteran was later interred.

Sandoval was convicted in 2010 and was sentenced to life in prison. But an appeals court overturned his case last year, ruling that a judge wrongfully allowed evidence that Sandoval stalked other women, as well as expert testimony correlating stalkers with murderers.

