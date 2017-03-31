Over 200 hospitalized in Macedonian food poisoning outbreak

SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) -- Macedonian health officials say 223 factory workers in an industrial zone near the western town of Gostivar were hospitalized for food poisoning.

The symptoms emerged early Friday after the night shift ate meals of pasta and meat. Sufferers were taken to hospitals in Gostivar and nearby Tetovo.

Florin Besimi, the manager of Tetovo's hospital where 183 workers were treated, said only one required further medical monitoring. The others were released.

Police said sanitary and health inspectors took the samples of food for analysis.

