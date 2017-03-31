State refunds delayed

If you're expecting a speedy tax return, you'll just have to wait this year when it comes to getting your state refunds.

The Iowa Department of Revenue is trying to stop scammers from filing fraudulent returns.

So, that means people checking your state returns will be looking closer and taking longer.

Accountant David Rogers of Carney Alexander Marold & CO is in his busy season filing clients' taxes, but several of his clients have been concerned why they haven't received their state refunds weeks after filing.

Rogers says it's because of new rules to better protect hard-working taxpayers.

"Yes, it may be a painful feeling of, you know, 'I'm used to getting this in that short of a window,' but over the long term from my feelings, it's a beneficial process," Rogers said.

According to experts, Iowans will wait longer this year for the state tax returns.

What this means is your federal returns should come back right away, but you'll have to wait weeks to get your state returns in the mail or direct deposit.

"Iowa has implemented some additional procedures. So, it will probably take a little bit longer. How much longer, we don't know. You probably can't anticipate it immediately in the same time frame we have in the past," Rogers said.

Rogers said the wait is well worth it to ensure scammers aren't filing your returns.

"It's going to save Iowa taxpayers. I would anticipate it would save them a fair amount of money in the long term, just because there aren't refunds going out because they're not supposed to," Rogers said.

Rogers said filing your taxes electronically will help process them more quickly, but it will still take a few weeks to get your refund.

If you would like to track the progress of your state refunds, you can click here.