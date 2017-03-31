Cedar Valley volunteer group makes sleeping mats for homeless ve - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Valley volunteer group makes sleeping mats for homeless vets

Posted: Updated:
Written by Nikki Newbrough, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

 A little bit of comfort for homeless vets, that's the goal for one Eastern Iowa organization.

The group, Cedar Valley Sleeping Mats for Homeless Vets is working to provide mats for homeless veterans in the area.

The mats are crocheted plastic bags. The group says the plastic bags work because they don't attract bugs, dry out, and are easy to carry. For veterans part of this group, it's a way of giving back.

"I took an oath back in 1985 and that oath has never been taken away. Part of that oath is to defend my brothers and sisters in arms. This is my way of helping the ones that are unfortunate," said Ed McFarland.

The group will host an event on Sunday to make more mats. They also plan to give some mats to Kevin Dill with the Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Office. It will take place at the Waterloo Police training center from noon to 3:00. 

For more information or to get involved, CLICK HERE

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.