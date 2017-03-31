Cedar Valley volunteer group makes sleeping mats for homeless vets

A little bit of comfort for homeless vets, that's the goal for one Eastern Iowa organization.

The group, Cedar Valley Sleeping Mats for Homeless Vets is working to provide mats for homeless veterans in the area.

The mats are crocheted plastic bags. The group says the plastic bags work because they don't attract bugs, dry out, and are easy to carry. For veterans part of this group, it's a way of giving back.

"I took an oath back in 1985 and that oath has never been taken away. Part of that oath is to defend my brothers and sisters in arms. This is my way of helping the ones that are unfortunate," said Ed McFarland.

The group will host an event on Sunday to make more mats. They also plan to give some mats to Kevin Dill with the Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Office. It will take place at the Waterloo Police training center from noon to 3:00.

For more information or to get involved, CLICK HERE.