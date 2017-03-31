ISU's Park getting comfortable with the Cyclones

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Iowa state quarterback Jacob Park is enjoying his first spring in Ames.

The redshirt junior who was highly rated out of high school in South Carolina..

He had a breakout performance last fall for the Cyclones.

Park threw for 17 touchdowns and just five interceptions in limited playing time last year.

Park split time with Joel Lanning during the first half of the season finally taking over the starting duties during the latter part of the year.

Park signed with Georgia out of high school... He has never really enjoyed the benefits of spring football practices.

He says there is a lot of fine detail that will definitely help him progress as a quarterback.

Jacob Park Iowa State Quarterback, "I'll do the hard things its no problem for me..it's like the little things like dinner on Sundays like uhhhh it wouldn't be that bad if I missed it and then you miss it and it is the end of the world and then you running every morning--its just detail things just growing up."

Jim Hofner ISU Quarterbacks Coach, "You know he has been in a new environment and several college environments and hopefully he is really settling in..I have no reason to think he is not--he really should be settling in with comfort with his teammates."

The Cyclones Spring game is April 8th.