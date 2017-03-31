Uber launches in the Cedar Valley

A new technology company is making it easier to get a ride by the push of a button.

The ridesharing company Uber got the green light to launch in the Cedar Valley Friday.

Some people in the Cedar Valley may have heard about Uber, but have never used it.

If you are someone who has never used Uber before, here are some instructions:

First, download the Uber app onto your smart phone Make a profile with your information Request an Uber to pick you up at your location Your app will let you know when an Uber is on their way, with a photo and description of the driver Once your Uber arrives, they will take you to your destination After you've reached your destination, you can rate your experience on your app, which includes your receipt and the cost of your trip.

Uber driver Ruth Turner says one complication she has is the customer not being able to find her car.

"That's a common occurrence I would say, people have trouble finding the driver or recognizing the car," said Turner.

Turner says she thought she was the only Uber driver on the roads Friday, but after KWWL checked the app, she learned there are four drivers in the area, which Turner says is a good thing.

Turner says she only picked up one customer Friday morning after driving around for a few hours.

"I did as good as I could to spread my word of mouth...I was gonna sit and park some more and go online and try let people online know it's working today," said Turner. "I don't think I'll catch anymore rides."

Turner says she can rate customers, too, usually giving them five stars.

"I love meeting interesting people, it's probably my favorite part of this job," said Turner.

Since Uber recently launched, Turner says that may have been the reason she only picked up one rider.

She thinks Uber will start to become popular in the Cedar Valley once everyone knows it's available.

To download the Uber app CLICK HERE. Also to get to free rides up to $15 each, use the promo code RIDEWATERLOO from now through April 2.