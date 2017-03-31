Waterloo Fire investigates fire at massage therapy business - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Written by Jessica Hartman, Multimedia Reporter
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

The Waterloo Fire Department responded to a fire at a local massage therapy business around 2:30 pm, Friday.

The massage therapy office located in the 3200 block of University Avenue was using a dryer when a fire started at the back of the dryer.

Fire crews were able to put the small fire out quickly, but the building has a large amount of smoke damage.

Waterloo Fire Battalion Chief Mike Moore says although the fire happened at the back of the dryer, it may be an electrical issue and not the dryer that started the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.

There were no injuries.

