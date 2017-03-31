8 plead guilty to drug trafficking charges

Eight people plead guilty to federal drug trafficking charges, involving meth and cocaine. They were all charged in September of 2016.

The people involved are listed below:

28-year-old Kyle Chyma, of Toledo

30-year-old Edgar Hernandez, Toledo

24-year-old Kelbie Struve, of Toledo

25-year-old Kailyn Struve, of Toledo

24-year-old Marlene Hernandez, of Toledo

24-year-old Scott Steuhm, of Tama

22-year-old Tyler Walz, of Tama

45-year-old Alejandra Castillo-Hernandez, of Marshalltown

Chyma, Edgar Hernandez, and Steuhm face up to life in prison. Kelbie and Kailyn Struve, Marlene Hernandez, and Alejandra Castillo-Hernandez face up to 40 years in prison. Walz faces up to 20 years. They all agreed to forfeit up to $360,000 in drug money.