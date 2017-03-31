8 plead guilty to drug trafficking charges - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

8 plead guilty to drug trafficking charges

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Eight people plead guilty to federal drug trafficking charges, involving meth and cocaine.  They were all charged in September of 2016.

The people involved are listed below:

28-year-old Kyle Chyma, of Toledo

30-year-old Edgar Hernandez, Toledo

24-year-old Kelbie Struve, of Toledo

25-year-old Kailyn Struve, of Toledo

24-year-old Marlene Hernandez, of Toledo

24-year-old Scott Steuhm, of Tama

22-year-old Tyler Walz, of Tama

45-year-old Alejandra Castillo-Hernandez, of Marshalltown

Chyma, Edgar Hernandez, and Steuhm face up to life in prison.  Kelbie and Kailyn Struve, Marlene Hernandez, and Alejandra Castillo-Hernandez face up to 40 years in prison.  Walz faces up to 20 years.  They all agreed to forfeit up to $360,000 in drug money.

