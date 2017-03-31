UPDATE: Waterloo crash victim identified

UPDATE: According to a family friend, the man who died following a Waterloo crash Friday was Todd Cerwinske, 37, of Evansdale.

Funeral services for Todd will be held at Parrot and Wood Thursday at 11:00 a.m. with visitation at 10:00 a.m.

According to Todd's friend, Erik Rasmussen, "Todd was a good person, and he will be greatly missed."

According to Todd's obituary, he was born in Iowa City and graduated from East High School.

He later went to Hawkeye Community College for welding.

***************

Waterloo Police say the man injured in Friday's crash has died.

Police say the man died shortly after arriving at Allen Hospital.

His name is not being released at this time.

***************

Waterloo police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on Independence Avenue.

When KWWL arrived, an officer said, "there are too many unknowns about the crash, but only one vehicle was involved."

It appears the driver of a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer went off the road, crashed into trees that were for sale at Meyers Nursery, hit an approach and rolled.

The driver missed the Meyers Nursery landscaping building by feet, and the vehicle landed on its wheels in the business's front yard.

At 2:30, police had the road blocked off at 1685 Independence Avenue.

Utility crews were also on scene repairing electrical boxes that were damaged.

Please stay with KWWL as this story develops.