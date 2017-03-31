Uber launches in Waterloo

The popular ridesharing app Uber launches at noon today in the Cedar Valley.

Uber is a technology company that connects riders and drivers through a smartphone app.

With Uber, riders can push a button on their phone and get a ride within minutes.

Uber partners with pre-screened local drivers who use their personal vehicles to give neighbors a ride on their own schedule.

To celebrate the launch, Uber is offering new and existing users two free rides up to $15 each. Users can enter RIDEWATERLOO into the app to redeem the offer beginning on Friday, March 31st at 12pm through April 2nd at 11:59pm.

The company also announced it has launched operations in Sioux City and Dubuque.