Person injured after fall from building

Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Dubuque Police say someone fell from a third story window from a building in the downtown area.

It happened early Friday morning on the 200 block of West 11th Street.

At last check, the person is injured and was taken to the hospital, but it's believed to not be life-threatening. 

Police say impairment likely played a role. 

