Kid Rock to perform at Iowa State Fair Grandstand

Written by Zach Garcia, Producer
DES MOINES (KWWL) -

An eighth musical act is announced for this summer's Iowa State Fair, with rocker Kid Rock set to perform on the fair's Grandstand on Sunday, August 20.

The multi-talented singer, rapper and actor will play his hits -- including "Bawitdaba," "Cowboy," and "All Summer Long" -- on the final night of this year's fair. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show go on sale next Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. Prices will range from $62-$90.

More information on the concert is available on the Iowa State Fair Website.

Rock is joining a star-studded lineup for this year's fair, which also includes performances by For King & Country (Thursday, August 10), Nickelback (Friday, August 11), I Love the 90's featuring Vanilla Ice, Salt-N-Pepa and Coolio (Saturday, August 12), Pentatonix (Sunday, August 13), Alabama (Thursday, August 17), Little Big Town (Friday, August 18), and John Mellencamp (Saturday, August 19).

