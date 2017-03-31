Kid Rock to perform at Iowa State Fair Grandstand

An eighth musical act is announced for this summer's Iowa State Fair, with rocker Kid Rock set to perform on the fair's Grandstand on Sunday, August 20.

The multi-talented singer, rapper and actor will play his hits -- including "Bawitdaba," "Cowboy," and "All Summer Long" -- on the final night of this year's fair. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show go on sale next Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. Prices will range from $62-$90.

More information on the concert is available on the Iowa State Fair Website.

Rock is joining a star-studded lineup for this year's fair, which also includes performances by For King & Country (Thursday, August 10), Nickelback (Friday, August 11), I Love the 90's featuring Vanilla Ice, Salt-N-Pepa and Coolio (Saturday, August 12), Pentatonix (Sunday, August 13), Alabama (Thursday, August 17), Little Big Town (Friday, August 18), and John Mellencamp (Saturday, August 19).