UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly stabbing in Dubuque

UPDATE: Early Friday morning, murder in a Dubuque neighborhood many consider safe.

Investigators going through this home after a woman is stabbed to death.

"I was just in bed sometime during the night and heard lots of police sirens," said Basil Conroy, a neighbor.

Sirens and police tape surrounding the house on the 800 block of Kane Street. Inside, they find the body of 21-year-old Samantha Link. Also inside, her boyfriend 25-year-old Fontae Buelow and the knife used to kill her.

Police say he's the one who did it.

They tell us, link and Buelow got into some kind of fight, which allegedly led in Buelow stabbing and killing her.

Neighbors are shocked by what happened. "It was quite surprised because I've never really seen it around here at all, it's ever rarer is Dubuque in general," said Conroy.

They tell us the house was rented out, and a former tenant is in utter disbelief. "It's just sad to see my house that I grew up in, turn into something so ugly," said Holly Sutter.

Hours later, investigators still on scene.

Also inside the home was a dog. it was later taken away by Dubuque animal control.

Fontae Buelow is charged with first degree murder. also possession of a controlled substance.

Right now, he's being held at the Dubuque County jail.

----------------------------------

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Samantha Link. She lived at the house where the stabbing happened.

---------------------------------

UPDATE:

Dubuque Police have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing and killing a woman.

They say 25-year-old Fontae C. Buelow, who lived at the home got into a fight with her.

He is charged with first degree murder, also possession of a controlled substance.

---------------------------------

Previous Story:

Dubuque Police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Friday morning.

The Dubuque Police Department says they responded to a report of a stabbing at 870 Kane Street around 2:20 a.m.

Once there, officers found a woman inside who was pronounced dead at the scene. At the time, a man was also inside the home.

The victim's name is not being released at this time.

-----------------------------

Previous Story:

Crime scene tape surrounds a house on Kane Street in Dubuque.

Police have confirmed a death investigation is underway.

