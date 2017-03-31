School tells grandma she can't go to prom

Bryce Maine planned it out.

He had a date and she picked out a dress, but he won't be going to prom.

His school said his date was not allowed.

Maine is a senior at Eufaula High School in Alabama. He wanted to take his grandma to the dance.

"She's never been to a prom so I figured, 'Why not take her?'" Maine said. "Every woman deserves to go to a prom, no matter how old you are."

Maine's cousin, Sarah Catherine, said in a Facebook post she believes there was concern that allowing Maine's grandmother to go to prom would encourage other students to "make the school a mockery" by inviting their grandparents as a joke.

The high school has a policy that says you must be 20 years old or younger to go to prom.

Maine says the school told him he could not bring his grandmother to prom because she could potentially bring and give alcohol to underage students.

Supporters have taken to social media to express their frustration using the hashtag #LetNannyGoToProm.