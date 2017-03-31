Teen found guilty of attempted murder in shooting of uncle

FORT DODGE -- A Fort Dodge teenager accused of shooting his uncle has been found guilty of attempted murder.

The boy was convicted after a juvenile court trial. The verdict was announced Thursday. The Associated Press generally doesn't name people accused and prosecuted as juveniles.

Authorities say witnesses told police that the boy, his uncle and some other relatives had been arguing before the shooting at a Fort Dodge residence around 2:40 p.m. Nov. 28. The incident forced a nearby elementary school to be locked down.