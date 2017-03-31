Friends, family, and co-workers remember Waterloo principal

Known for her kindness and humor.

A school leader is being remembered this week in Waterloo.

Liz Crowley has been the principal at Lou Henry Elementary for four years.

She's been out on medical leave since January with ongoing medical issues.

Sadly, the 48-year-old principal passed away earlier this week.

KWWL spoke with some of Liz's coworkers, students, friends and family.

One teacher saying, "Those babies that we take care of every single day were her top priority. She was amazing."

A student remembers how, "She would go to everybody's classroom to make sure they're doing ok."

Services for Liz Crowley will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at Antioch Baptist Church. Visitation will be 4-6 pm Sunday and one hour prior to services all at Antioch Church.

Click here for her obituary.

If you would like to donate, a Veridian fund has been set up for her family.