Sisters reunited in Dubuque after 75 years apart

As Jan White stood in the Dubuque Regional Airport Thursday afternoon, flowers in her hand shook from nervous trembling.

That's because this was no average airport meeting..

"I'm seeing my sister for the first time in 75 years, which is awesome," White said.

Jan was given up for adoption when she was just six months old, but would often play with her sister.

That is, until she was four years old, and her parents moved.

After that, their families lost all contact, and Jan has spent the rest of her life trying to track down her sister.

It was a DNA website that eventually cracked the case.

White first signed up eight years ago, but it wasn't until a renewed effort this year that they were able to find Rita, who now lives with her husband in Missouri.

"When I first heard her voice on the phone, I just fell apart. I said, I've loved you all my life, and I prayed for you," White said.

So after all that waiting, it's no surprise that White couldn't wait any longer, closing the 15 foot gap between them in a second to wrap her little sister in a hug 75 years in the making.

"It's unbelievable," Rita said.

The two will now spend the next four days together, catching up on a lifetime of memories.

The DNA website also unearthed a number of other relatives that Jan didn't know about. They'll be throwing a family reunion of sorts this weekend.