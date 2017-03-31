NEW THIS MORNING: Truck crashes into shed, starts fire

According to the Linn County Sheriff's Office, a truck crashed into a shed on the 200 block of 1st Avenue and started a fire.

They say 37-year-old Kurt Anthony Hepker was driving around Springville recklessly before crashing into the shed.

He has been charged with OWI and other traffic charges.

There were no injuries, and no homes caught fire in the area. The shed was destroyed in the fire.

This fire is still under investigation.

Updated by Amanda Gilbert

The Linn County Sheriff's Office says a fire started on 1st Avenue in Springville.

They say the fire started after two this morning, and right now they do have firefighters and deputies there.

The Sheriff's Office says there shouldn't be any roads that are closed or detours people will have to make.

They believe the fire is in a garage.

