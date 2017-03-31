Erase the Hate: Tattoo shop removing hateful tattoos for free

A tattoo parlor is removing racist, gang or practically and kind of hateful ink for free. Ye Old Tattoo Shoppe in Grant County, Wisconsin is offering the special service to anyone hoping to change their life.

"It was something I got when I was younger," A Platteville man in his 20's said as he began his consultation with the shop's co-owner Erik Rohner. "It's something a lot of people frown upon," he added with a sigh as he looks up and down his arm sleeve.

Nazi symbols, KKK wizards and the word 'White' are some of his ink he is looking to modify.

"When I was younger, I just didn't care what I thought," the man said explaining why he believes the change will lead to job opportunities.

The process begins with a permanent marker, Rohner says it will end with his tattoo machine inking roses and beautiful, traditional elements.

"Everything I do comes straight from the heart," Rohner said as lays petals right over the word "white."

"We thought, we got to do it, we got to do it,"Co-owner Dave Fritsch said. The duo have more than 40 years of combined experience, so they are ready for any challenge," Fritsch said.

"We're the modern artists now and if we can paint beautiful paintings covering up things of hate, enhancing a person's body, then that's how we give back into the world by being an artist," Fritsch explained.

The free service runs the last Wednesday and Thursday of every month. Learn more about how to sign up, here.