Hawks' Jok wins Men's 3 point contest at Final 4

Waterloo native Cal Petersen inked a 2-year entry level deal with the Los Angeles Kings. The move came just over a month after the former Waterloo Black Hawk announced he would leave Notre Dame prior to his senior season.More >>
The Waterloo Bucks rode a six run first inning as they topped Eau Claire 8-3 on Saturday night. The win kept Waterloo tied with Saint Cloud on top of the Northwoods League North Division standings.More >>
Dike-New Hartford topped Don Bosco 2-0 in a top ten battle Friday night. The same ended after five innings due to weather in the area.More >>
Cedar Rapids scored four runs with two outs in the seventh inning to rally past Clinton for a 6-2 win. Christian Cavaness and Travis Blankenhorn each picked up a pair of RBI's in the decisive inning.More >>
USA hockey selected a pair of Dubuque skaters to the U.S. Under-18 select team that will compete at the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament in August. Defenseman Jacob Semik and forward Ryder Donovan got the nod to join the team following the USA Hockey Boys Select 17 Player Development Camp.More >>
