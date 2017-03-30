Hawks' Jok wins Men's 3 point contest at Final 4

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Three point shooting contest from the final four--- the Iowa Hawkeyes Peter Jok and Naz -Mitrou Long of Iowa State in shades go head to head in the first round Phoenix Arizona...

And Jok scorches Mitrou-Long --- winning their three point battle--- 21-11. Jok advances--- Long goes home.

And tonight belongs to Peter Jok--who puts up the top score in every round wins the men's three point shooting contest on his 23rd birthday. But Jok loses the over overall championship to Kindred Wesseman of Kansas State Women's Basketball.