Man arrested after burglary, chase in Marion

A burglary leads to a police chase and an arrest. Police say they received a report of a burglary at a garage in the 900 block of Blairs Ferry Rd. in Marion.

Officers say the suspect, 52-year-old William Mattix, drove off, leading to a chase. It ended when he pulled over in Springville and was arrested.

He's charged with Burglary, Attempt to Elude, and Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device. Nobody was injured.