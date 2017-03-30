Man arrested after burglary, chase in Marion - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man arrested after burglary, chase in Marion

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
MARION (KWWL) -

A burglary leads to a police chase and an arrest.  Police say they received a report of a burglary at a garage in the 900 block of Blairs Ferry Rd. in Marion. 

Officers say the suspect, 52-year-old William Mattix, drove off, leading to a chase.  It ended when he pulled over in Springville and was arrested.

He's charged with Burglary, Attempt to Elude, and Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device.  Nobody was injured.

