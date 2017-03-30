Crayola has announced which color it's retiring

Crayola's throwing shade!

The crayon company announced that its 24-color crayon box is getting a makeover — by ditching one of its classic colors. The color getting cut? Dandelion.

"Our beloved Dandelion decided to announce his retirement early!" Crayola wrote on Twitter Thursday. "There's no taming an adventurous spirit!"

The announcement was previously expected to take place Friday.

For those of us who get taken back to childhood just from the smell of a fresh box of crayons, this might seem like coloring outside the lines.

But this is far from the first time a crayon has gone back into the wax pot. The original lineup from 1903 included such vibrant (and largely forgotten) names as Prussian blue, Permanent Magenta and English Vermilion. The company has diversified many times over the years, and all kinds of crayons have found themselves going back to the drawing board.