Artifacts stolen from eastern Iowa museum

The Doolittle Hall museum was broken into and robbed of its many artifacts said the Delaware County Historical Society. They believe it happened sometime Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

A bus driver was on his morning route when he saw the door of the building open and alerted the historical society.

Inside, they found that someone had stolen several items including Native American artifacts and a 1900s silver tea set.

Members of the historical society were in disbelief that someone would take the items.

"Heartbreak. Everything is so special and so important to us and it's priceless. We can't, we just can't imagine not having our possessions and cared for," Kay Miles said.

The screens of the windows on the building appeared to be bent in a first attempt at a break in. The suspect was able to remove the window of a side door and unlatched the lock to get in.

Almost an entire case was emptied of Native American arrowheads. Also taken was a Native American vest and moccasins.

The clothing items came from a family who settled in Delaware Co. in 1847. The items were given to them by a Fox Indian as thanks for two loaves of bread they gifted him when food sources were limited, according to the person who donated them.

Pipes, 4-H pins, and seashells are some of the other things stolen. Miles said the robbery is much more than taking items.

"They're taking their past and the history of what makes them part of our county and our state," she said.

Anyone with information should contact the Delaware County Sheriff's Department.