Branstad signs 9 bills, including minimum wage & workers' comp

DES MOINES (KWWL) -
Governor Branstad signs 9 bills into law on Thursday.
Among the 9, he signed 2 bills that caused a pretty big divide in the legislature.
Branstad signed House File 295 which blocks cities and counties from setting their own minimum wages.
He also signed that would make drastic changes to how workers are compensated for on-the-job injuries.
You can read more on these bills and the 7 others Governor Branstad signed by clicking here. 
