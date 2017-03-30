UNI football players arrested in connection to College Hill bar fight

Two more people, current University of Northern Iowa football players, are arrested after a bar fight in which two NFL players were also arrested.

Xavior Williams is charged with assault on an officer. He's accused of throwing two plastic cups of beer at officers who were breaking up the fight outside of Sharky's Bar in Cedar Falls early Sunday morning. Williams is listed as a freshman defensive back on the UNI football roster.

Andre Allen, Jr. was also arrested and charged with interference with official acts after resisting arrest, according to court documents. He is listed as a sophomore defensive back.

Chicago Bears defensive back Deiondre' Hall and Green Bay Packers cornerback Makinton Dorleant were arrested for their roles in the fight.

Williams has been suspended from all team activities indefinitely.