Family of hit and run victim asks for prayers, suspect still at large

60-year-old Ronald Price was found lying in the middle of the road in Cedar Rapids nearly two weeks ago.

It happened near the 700 block of 8th Avenue SE around 2:15 in the morning.

Since the incident police have been searching for the car that hit Price in hopes of finding the person who left the scene.

Police are looking for a white Chrysler 200 model years 2011-2014.

Public Safety Communications Coordinator Greg Buelow says pieces of the car were left at the scene but that did not include the license plate.

The license plate is not visible in the best photo police have of the car.

The car will likely have damage to the front of it.

Price's family is asking for prayers as he remains at the University of Iowa Hospital.

"He is using a feeding tube and they are possibly thinking he could have to use that for the rest of his life," says Sarah Fetter, his niece.

"He has no movement to the right side of his face at all. He's got lots of swelling to his brain on the left hand side which is pushing the right hand side of his brain which is causing him not to be able to swallow or chew or have any commands," she added.

Police say there are nearly 60 cars like the one that hit Price in Linn County alone and so far none of them have been the one they are looking for.

"There is no possible way that you could do this to someone and see these news reports and hear about this and know that people care for this man, you know just come forward and tell us something," Fetter says.

Police say the driver needs to come forward regardless of whether they did not see Price on his bicycle or this was an accident.