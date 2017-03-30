No injuries in semi truck fire in Dubuque County - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

No injuries in semi truck fire in Dubuque County

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
DUBUQUE COUNTY (KWWL) -

A semi truck catches fire in the middle of the highway in Dubuque County.  It happened near the intersection of Highway 151 and 12 Mile Rd., near Bernard around 11:30 a.m.

Deputies say the left rear tire caught fire after the brakes overheated.  There was some damage to the truck, but nobody was injured.

