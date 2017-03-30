UPDATE: 19-year-old driver dies in Highway 13 crash

One person is dead after a rollover crash on Hwy 13 Thursday night.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Justine Michele Bonner, 19, of Cedar Rapids has been identified as the driver.

The car rolled over the median after Bonner lost control, shutting down lanes from Mt. Vernon Road to Highway 30.

The passenger, Rodney Charles Dennis Jr., 18, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say both Bonner and Dennis were wearing seatbelts.

