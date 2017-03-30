KU's Frank Mason named AP Player of the Year

Dike-New Hartford topped Don Bosco 2-0 in a top ten battle Friday night. The same ended after five innings due to weather in the area.More >>
Cedar Rapids scored four runs with two outs in the seventh inning to rally past Clinton for a 6-2 win. Christian Cavaness and Travis Blankenhorn each picked up a pair of RBI's in the decisive inning.More >>
USA hockey selected a pair of Dubuque skaters to the U.S. Under-18 select team that will compete at the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament in August. Defenseman Jacob Semik and forward Ryder Donovan got the nod to join the team following the USA Hockey Boys Select 17 Player Development Camp.More >>
Don Bosco softball coach Jane Becker captured her 900th career win as the Dons defeated Starmont 11-6 on Friday. "When I came to 400, I was like, well, that's a big win," said Becker, "My son said you've got to go for 900, well I'm here for 900."More >>
The University of Iowa football program has named 18 players to the 2017 Leadership Group. The group includes all 17 seniors and junior DB Brandon Snyder.More >>
