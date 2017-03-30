KU's Frank Mason named AP Player of the Year - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

KU's Frank Mason named AP Player of the Year

Posted: Updated:

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Kansas guard Frank Mason III and Gonzaga coach Mark Few have won The Associated Press player and coach of the year awards.

The awards were announced Thursday at the Final Four in Glendale, Arizona.

Mason led Kansas to its 13th consecutive Big 12 title. He received 37 votes Thursday from the same 65-member media panel that selects the weekly AP Top 25.

Few has taken the Zags to the NCAA Tournament in all 18 of his seasons there. He was a runaway winner Thursday receiving 31 votes from the same 65-member media panel that selects the weekly Top 25.

