Iowa woman accused of stealing from employer pleads guilty

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - A Dubuque woman accused of stealing more than $70,000 from her employer has pleaded guilty.

Thirty-five-year-old Jennifer Shively entered the plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. The charge was mail fraud. Online court records don't list a sentencing date.

Court documents say Shively wrote unauthorized checks on the accounts of her employer, who is identified only as "M.L." The documents also say Shively opened a credit card account in the name of her employer and used it for personal purchases. The documents say the crimes occurred from January 2008 to March 2014, while Shively worked as the man's bookkeeper.

