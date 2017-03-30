9 displaced after small electrical fire in Dubuque overnight

The Red Cross is helping nine people find temporary housing after a small electrical fire forced them out of their home overnight.

The Dubuque Fire Department was called to the 2500 block of Jackson street around 12:30 last night for a report of a fire.

They say it was a small electrical fire that started in the wall, and they were able to put it out in five minutes.

It happened at a five-plex where a total of 16 people lived, they said.

The fire department had to cut off power to two of the units--they were the only ones displaced by the fire.

Everyone was evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.