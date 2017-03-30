WATCH: Bus driver protects kids from reckless driver

A school bus driver didn't have much time to react, but what she did might've saved lives.

In the video, you can see a car speeding right past a school bus which was stopped on a road in South Carolina.

What is tough to see is the driver holding her arm out to warn 3 kids who were walking up to the bus.

Marilyn Masters realized the driver behind her had no plan to stop so she told the kids to stay where they were.

"That's why we check and then we recheck... and then we recheck because everything happens so quickly," said Masters.

That school district in South Carolina is pleading with drivers to never pass a bus with its stop sign out.

We've also heard that from schools and law enforcement officers in Iowa who say it's illegal to pass a bus from behind once the amber warning lights are on.