Want to contact your lawmaker? There's an app for that

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
An app is now available for people to contact their senators and representatives.

The app is called Stance. The new app changes how people can communicate with those who represent them.

A person records a message on the app, and it then delivers that message to the senator or representative at night when the phone lines aren't as busy.

The messages, though, are not private; Stance publishes every recording on its site.

