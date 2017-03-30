A Bear of a Surprise: Kids get curious visitor at their home

Two little kids in California won't forget the springtime visitor that decided to show up at their patio door.



A bear was caught on camera checking things out at their home. The father let his two girls get right up to the patio door.



It's possible the cub just woke up from hibernation, and was looking for food.



The family tried scaring away the animal with music, and banging pots and pans, but the dad says nothing worked.



People are encouraged to put down the camera and do everything they can to scare a bear away, so it doesn't get used to hanging around humans and homes.