Tablets let inmates go online at Polk County Jail - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Tablets let inmates go online at Polk County Jail

Posted: Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Polk County Jail inmates are exploring the internet, watching movies and contacting loved ones through a pilot project that gives them access to tablet computers.

The Des Moines Register reports that Telmate, a Fruitland, Idaho-based company, is providing 97 tablets free to the jail. The company owns them and collects from three to five cents a minute directly from the inmates' jail commissary accounts.

The inmates have spent about 30,000 minutes a day since the tablets were distributed to jail cellblocks March 9.

The company says studies show the more inmates stay connected, the less likely they are to reoffend.

The assistant jail administrator, Cory Williams, says the inmates must follow jail rules if they want to maintain access to the tablets.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.