Durango man arrested in connection with Jimmy Johns burglary

UPDATE: One man has been arrested in connection with an attempted burglary at Jimmy Johns in Waterloo.

Scott Ryan Jameson, 31, of Durango was arrested for burglary to Jimmy Johns on University Avenue. He's also facing burglary charges to a garage at 1245 S. Hackett Rd.

Jameson is also being charged with interference with official acts. He allegedly ran from police and then gave them a false information when he was arrested.

Police say there is surveillance video, but it is not being released at this time.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

According to Waterloo police records, the day shift manager at the Jimmy Johns on Progress Avenue scared away a burglar.

The records say the manager was opening up the store when he saw an unknown man walking inside carrying a duffel bag.

The manager tried to confront the man, but he ran outside the back door.

Waterloo police say this happened Wednesday, March 29th around 5:40 in the morning.

Police records say this is still under investigation. At this time, we are not sure if anything was taken from the sandwich shop.

