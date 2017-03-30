Disney World to put metal detectors outside parks - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Disney World to put metal detectors outside parks

Technology is helping to keep the happiest place on Earth safe.

Security check points at Walk Disney World are moving in order to screen guests before they even arrive at the parks.

Starting next Monday, Orlando guests will go through metal detectors before they board the monorail to get to the parks.

Security officers will also be checking bags at the transportation and ticket center.

This will affect most people staying in Disney hotels and resorts.

