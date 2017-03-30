Iowa library gets pregnant moms to read to their bumps

A child's education can start even before they're born.

An eastern Iowa library and food pantry have a unique partnership.

They want pregnant moms to start good learning habits early.

The North Liberty Community library and food pantry started their "Read To The Bump," program.

They're giving expecting moms a free book each month of their pregnancy.

"We have a tendency to dismiss the intelligence of our children. So, if we get into the habit of reading to our abstract baby, we're that much more likely to be reading to them when they come," mom Kristina Johnson says.

The program gives expecting moms not just any kid's book, but board books specifically. Those are small, cardboard books a mom can read to her baby.

"Expecting moms take their prenatal vitamin. They try to work out, eat healthy, go to their doctor. We want this concept to be another thought that they also do to prepare for their child's birth," says North Liberty library's assistant director Jennifer Jordebrek.

Any expecting mom can get a new free book to keep each month of her pregnancy.

They can get the free books and sign up at North Liberty's community library.

Next month, the library is hosting a waddle walk fundraiser to raise money for this new program.

The walk is Sunday, April 23rd. It'll be at Liberty Centre Pond.