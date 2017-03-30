More Moments More Memories Foundation looks to ease burden of cancer

It's been more than 20 years since the Shaw sisters lost their mother to breast cancer.

What they didn't know at the time was that there was a clinical trial that could've added years to her life.

"And had she done that, she could've had two to three years of life with us, which means, four months after she had passed away, I had my graduation from Loras College, and she would've been able to attend that," said Shelley Shaw.

And now within the last couple of years, they've been dealt another blow, as their oldest sister was diagnosed with cancer as well.

Both Shelley and her sister Christi stepped down from powerful positions at pharma companies to take care of their sister.

Now their looking to help others in similar situations, by launching the More Moments More Memories Foundation.

"So having gone through the cancer personally as a family member and a caregiver, we were very inspired by our mother and sister to do something for other patients with cancer," Shaw said.

Their foundation will provide money for families to travel to clinical trials--trips that usually mean hotel, food and other out of pocket costs.

Those costs can add up quickly, because most clinical trials are not close to where patients may live.

"And it also gives patients hope. A lot of time patients are told there's nothing else that can be done. Our mother heard that. It's a very scary situation to have and a very scary thing to hear. But if patients are proactive, if caregivers are proactive, there may be other options out there. Don't lose hope," Shaw said.

They just launched the foundation on March 20, and Shaw says they've already received their first application.

Their foundation will give $5,000 to patients who qualify.

To apply or to donate, visit moremomentsmorememories.org/.