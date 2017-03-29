Home explosion in Waterloo, state to help with investigation

UPDATE: Waterloo firefighters responded to a home explosion just after 9 pm last night.

Waterloo Fire Chief Pat Treloar says the explosion was caused by a gas leak in the home.

The gas leak is believed to be isolated to 1102 South Street.

Treloar says the home is a total loss and the structure of the home was compromised by the explosion making it unsafe for crews to investigate the explosion at this time.

Treloar says the woman and one of the three children in the home were burned.

The woman told authorities she had turned on the oven to make dinner, just before the explosion occurred.

Neighbors say they not only heard, but felt the explosion.

Waterloo firefighters say they called in the state to help with the investigation. The state's assistant fire marshal will be there this morning.

Fire crews are on the scene of a home near South and 9th Streets in Waterloo. Witnesses believe it was a home explosion and the mother and child escaped with minor injuries.

Neighbors say they heard a loud boom.

We have a crew on scene and will pass along details when they become available.