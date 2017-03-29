U.S. Army's Most Wanted Fugitive found living a block from a school

People in a small area community are in shock after a man on the U.S. Army's Most Wanted list is arrested in their city.

Darryl Grigsby, 57, arrested by U.S. Marshals in Dyersville.

He had been on the run since 2000, after being released on parole for a 1993 bank robbery.

Grigsby is wanted for attempted rape and attempted armed robbery and he was found living a stones throw from a school.

Grigsby, his girlfriend and her three son's, were living in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue SW, just a block away from St. Francis Xavier Catholic School.

"It was a bit unnerving for us because one, we didn't know how long he had been here, and we have kids that walk that way every single day," said Principal Peter Smith. "Our big parking lot is our recess area for the afternoon, so we have kids out there all the time. So that was a bit unnerving, knowing that we had somebody, in that sense, right across the street for that long."

The family not drawing much attention in the two years they lived in Dyersville.

"The family was just like everybody else; sat out on the front porch and socialized. Yea, really just kind of shocking to find your neighbor down the street was wanted for nearly 20 years," said Mary Fitzgerald.

U.S. Marshals say it was Grigsby's use of aliases that allowed him to live in small town Iowa in plain sight.

One neighbor is more than shocked, feeling betrayed, having gotten to know Grigsby by the name Cliff, even giving the man rides all the way to Chicago.

"I took him to Chicago to get some money from the bank and his student loans because he said he was a minister. I said, 'Well, if you are a minister, why are you not living in Chicago?" said Meritta Flynn, who lives just across the street.

Grigsby, a fugitive wanted for attempted rape and armed robbery, but living in small town Iowa under the guise of a family man, minister, and even former karate teacher.

"You don't have any suspicions of anybody; you just don't. I guess maybe we better start waking up," said Fitzgerald.

KWWL tried to speak with Grigsby's girlfriend, but she refused to open the door telling KWWL to go away.

However Flynn says the girlfriend told her today on the phone, she knew Grigsby had a warrant out for his arrest, calling the charges a lie.

The United States Attorney's Office in Cedar Rapids tells KWWL at this time Grigsby is not facing any charges in Iowa.

He is currently being held at the Linn County Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Rhode Island.