Volunteers needed for creek clean-ups

Ralston Creek and the Iowa River floodplain are in need of volunteers to help rid of it woody debris, trash, and an invasive species to help reduce flooding and erosion, while also improving it's water quality.

Debris can shade out the grass along the water's banks so that when it rains, erosion can happen said Carol Sweeting of Iowa City Public Works.

Japanese Knotweed, an invasive species, plagues Ralston Creek and needs removing. The plant also shades the grass, causing erosion.

The creek has also found itself to be a hotbed for trash.

"I would imagine that we're probably going to take six or eight very large bags of trash out. Pop cans, bottles, we've seen computers. We've even seen a lazy-Boy in that stretch so I don't know why people think it's a landfill but it's pretty easy to just toss something off a bridge," Sweeting said.

The first two volunteer options will take place on Sundays, April 2 and April 9, before the group moves over to the floodplain on the Iowa River, April 23 and 30.

"We've had a number of floods, four floods in the last few years, and what happens is on the flood plains the water comes across them and they might be with a couple feet of water in them for a week or so and then when it goes away it erodes the top of the soil and it erodes the tops of the banks away," she said.

Too much tree canopy in the area also makes it difficult for the grass to regrow there.

If you are interesting in volunteering your help, register ahead of time at https://www.facebook.com/events/1732540070390966/.

Sweeting wants to remind volunteers to come prepared to get dirty by wearing the appropriate clothing (long pants and shirts, closed-toed shoes or boots). The city will supply all the necessary tools, gloves, and water.