UPDATE: Iowa woman killed in Tama County head-on crash with semi

UPDATE: 29-year-old Sandra Morrow of Ottumwa died in a head-on crash with a semi.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened on Highway 21, south of 68th St. shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Troopers say the car Morrow was driving was heading northbound when it crossed the center line for unknown reasons and hit the semi. The car came to rest on the highway and the semi ended up in a ditch.

Morrow was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

Jordan Mickle contributed to this report.

Previous story:

