Nebraska day care provider ticketed after girl tests positive for THC

A southeastern Nebraska child care provider is in hot water after authorities say a child in her care tested positive for the psychoactive drug in marijuana.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a Lincoln hospital emergency room for a 2-year-old girl brought in for being lethargic. Doctors discovered the toddler was suffering from exposure to THC.

After questioning from investigators, the child's 31-year-old in-home day care operator in Hickman said she had baked marijuana brownies and used the same pan to bake cookies for the children in her day care.

The Sheriff's Office ticketed the woman on suspicion of child abuse. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, which licenses her day care, is investigating.

Officials have recommended other children at the day care be tested for the drug.

