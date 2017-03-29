Nebraska day care provider ticketed after girl tests positive fo - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Nebraska day care provider ticketed after girl tests positive for THC

Posted: Updated:
HICKMAN, Neb. (AP) -

A southeastern Nebraska child care provider is in hot water after authorities say a child in her care tested positive for the psychoactive drug in marijuana.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a Lincoln hospital emergency room for a 2-year-old girl brought in for being lethargic. Doctors discovered the toddler was suffering from exposure to THC.

After questioning from investigators, the child's 31-year-old in-home day care operator in Hickman said she had baked marijuana brownies and used the same pan to bake cookies for the children in her day care.

The Sheriff's Office ticketed the woman on suspicion of child abuse. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, which licenses her day care, is investigating.

Officials have recommended other children at the day care be tested for the drug.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.