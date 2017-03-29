Holocaust survivor shares his story with Iowa kids

A survivor of the Holocaust returned to Iowa today to tell his story.

Michael Bornstein is now in his 70's, he was just 4-years-old when he was released from the notorious Auschwitz concentration camp in 1945.

Today the University of Iowa alum returned to Iowa City to tell his story of survival, he spoke this morning to students at Southeast Jr. High.

"They need to understand the discrimination and the terror that went on with the Nazis and I think they should understand to try and minimize, reduce or eliminate that kind of terror in the future," Bornstein says.

Students were shown pictures and video as Bornstein educated them on the Holocaust explaining the gas chambers which took the lives of his brother and dad.

He survived on small portions of bread and soup.

Bornstein's daughter Debbie Bornstein Holinstat is helping him to share his story.

"He never wanted to talk about it. I knew little bits and pieces as my grandmother got older she would talk about it a little bit more but my dad stayed silent," she says.

That is until recently, the two co-wrote the book 'Survivors Club' which details his story.

Bornstein missed the death march because he came down with an illness and was in the infirmary, the timing of that illness is credited with saving his life.

Copies of 'Survivors Club' were donated to Southeast Jr. High by the University of Iowa Alumni Association.