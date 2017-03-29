Holocaust survivor shares his story with Iowa kids

At least one person was shot Friday at a Bronx hospital, multiple senior New York City officials told NBC News.More >>
A Cedar Rapids man is being charged with Attempted Murder after allegedly stabbing another man four times in the back, shooting at him and then attempting to run him over.More >>
Marion Police say road rage is the cause of a shooting outside a Marion library last Thursday.More >>
Authorities say a man has been charged in Illinois with kidnapping a visiting Chinese scholar who was last seen three weeks ago.More >>
Cedar Rapids scored four runs with two outs in the seventh inning to rally past Clinton for a 6-2 win. Christian Cavaness and Travis Blankenhorn each picked up a pair of RBI's in the decisive inning.More >>
