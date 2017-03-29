Hawkeye NCAA Champion Corey Clark honored by the State

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The Iowa Senate voted unanimously Wednesday morning to approve Senate Resolution 14, proclaiming March 29, 2017, as Cory Clark Recognition Day.

Clark, a University of Iowa senior and native of nearby Pleasant Hill, Iowa, was recognized for winning the 133-pound NCAA Division I wrestling championship on March 18, 2017, in St. Louis.

“It’s an accomplishment that very few Iowans will ever reach and one that has the merit to be recognized on the Iowa senate,” said Senator Tod Bowman, who brought the resolution to the senate floor. “Wrestling isn’t a democrat sport, a republican sport, or independent. We come together, we love wrestling. We’re all-in on Iowa wrestling and we’re all proud of our Iowa heritage.”

Before receiving a standing ovation for State Resolution 14, Clark’s day started with an introduction at the Iowa House of Representatives. He was welcomed to the floor by Rep. Dave Jacoby, and responded with humility and grace.

“Thank you everyone for the honor,” Clark said. “I love this state. I love this Governor. Go Hawks.”

Clark’s morning concluded with visit to the State Library of Law, a climb to the top of the Capitol Dome, and a meeting with Governor Terry Branstad.

“It was a great experience,” Clark said. “It was a pleasure to be honored by the Iowa Senate and House of Representatives. It made me aware that a lot more people than I thought had cared, actually care. I met a lot of great people sharing their feelings toward the sport of wrestling and towards me and what I achieved. I’m very thankful.”