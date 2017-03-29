Ex-Waterloo Black Hawk signs with NHL Minnesota Wild

USA hockey selected a pair of Dubuque skaters to the U.S. Under-18 select team that will compete at the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament in August. Defenseman Jacob Semik and forward Ryder Donovan got the nod to join the team following the USA Hockey Boys Select 17 Player Development Camp.More >>
Don Bosco softball coach Jane Becker captured her 900th career win as the Dons defeated Starmont 11-6 on Friday. "When I came to 400, I was like, well, that's a big win," said Becker, "My son said you've got to go for 900, well I'm here for 900."More >>
The University of Iowa football program has named 18 players to the 2017 Leadership Group. The group includes all 17 seniors and junior DB Brandon Snyder.More >>
The Primetime Basketball League is thirty-one years strong...The brainchild of Iowa City attorney and businessman Randy Larson....More >>
Primetime League basketball makes a return to the Cedar Valley. Tonight three were more games in front of an enthusiastic crowd at the Cedar Valley Sportsplex in Waterloo...More >>
